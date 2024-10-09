Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $264.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.