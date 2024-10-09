Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Cap of $82.06 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Dent has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $82.06 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

