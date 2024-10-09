Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading 8.1% Higher This Week

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for about $45.74 or 0.00074999 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banana Gun has a market cap of $157.10 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,453,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,456 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,453,815.54248147 with 3,434,455.70573119 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 47.0873597 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $29,697,216.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

