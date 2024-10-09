Decred Price Reaches $12.02 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Decred has a total market cap of $196.69 million and $2.71 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $12.02 or 0.00019720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,372.04 or 0.40000572 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,369,972 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.