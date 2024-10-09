Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.