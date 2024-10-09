Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,028,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 47,595 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE T opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.