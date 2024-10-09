Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Strive 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:STRV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Strive 500 ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strive 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Strive 500 ETF by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,522 shares in the last quarter.

Strive 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

STRV opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. Strive 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $36.99.

About Strive 500 ETF

The Strive 500 ETF (STRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 500 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the 500 largest companies across all sectors in the US equity market. STRV was launched on Sep 15, 2022 and is managed by Strive.

