Gill Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 961,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUS opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

