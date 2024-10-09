Beacon Wealthcare LLC Has $129.58 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 52.3% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $129,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTI stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.09. 958,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,257. The firm has a market cap of $426.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.12 and its 200 day moving average is $266.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

