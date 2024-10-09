ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANyONe Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.58 million and $1.34 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANyONe Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANyONe Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00256937 BTC.

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,383,072 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,866,672.4787165 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.03446087 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $584,861.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANyONe Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANyONe Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.