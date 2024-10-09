WAX (WAXP) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, WAX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $113.66 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,262,809,732 coins and its circulating supply is 3,506,838,859 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,262,459,245.514555 with 3,506,488,376.0360246 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03307655 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,287,169.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

