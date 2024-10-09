Komodo Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and $1.79 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,510,970 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.