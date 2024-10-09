Konnect 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113,434.11 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $113,434.11 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Konnect Profile
Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.
Konnect Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.
