StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.34% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMHI stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00.

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

