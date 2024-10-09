Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IHI opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $60.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

