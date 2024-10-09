Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April makes up approximately 2.1% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.5 %

PAPR opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.