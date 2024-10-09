Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 377,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,452,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $227,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.