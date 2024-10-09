Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Horizons Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% during the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 950,861 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after buying an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,984,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,445,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 432,252 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

