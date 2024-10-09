Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases Shares of 2,745 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3,503.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 131,585 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. Edison International has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.84%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $2,604,300.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,342. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

