Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 209.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $457.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $458.91. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

