The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 5.7% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

WMB opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

