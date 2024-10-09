ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 6.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

