ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $90.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.