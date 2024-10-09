Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 500 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

