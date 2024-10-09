Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $40.72.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

