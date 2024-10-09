Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.