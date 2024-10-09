Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 415.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Argus cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $148.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

