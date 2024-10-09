Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $37,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $179.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

