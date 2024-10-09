Olistico Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total value of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,097,624. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $676.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $883.04.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $890.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $923.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $823.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $79.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

