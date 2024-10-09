Trust Co of Kansas Purchases 1,505 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 293,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,908,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.60 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $396.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

