iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 418,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,468,000 after buying an additional 59,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPTC Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 364,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.