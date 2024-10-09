iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWY. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296,675 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,960,000.

Shares of IWY opened at $220.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.25. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

