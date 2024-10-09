Olistico Wealth LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Olistico Wealth LLC lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,563,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,347.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,457,104 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.67. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

