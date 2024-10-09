Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $78,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

