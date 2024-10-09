Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.22.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CB opened at $279.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.35 and its 200 day moving average is $266.01. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

