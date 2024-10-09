Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAT opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

