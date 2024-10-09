Brookstone Capital Management Takes $16.89 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONE. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $30,520,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at $25,526,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,551 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after acquiring an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $259.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $260.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.61.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 1000
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
