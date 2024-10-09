Trust Co of Kansas Buys 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.5 %

HD opened at $414.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $415.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.21 and its 200 day moving average is $356.13.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.