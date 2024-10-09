Trust Co of Kansas Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

