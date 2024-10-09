Ann F. Vezina Sells 1,937 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $234,590.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $689,721.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.13. 289,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,701. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

