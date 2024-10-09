Barry J. Bentley Sells 34,987 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,321.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at $590,754,805.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

