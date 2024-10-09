Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 67,201 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.22% of US Foods worth $32,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 51,402 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 796,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in US Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.82.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

