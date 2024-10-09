Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after buying an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 0.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after acquiring an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,439 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,331,000 after purchasing an additional 827,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

