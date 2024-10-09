Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.28% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $30,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $463.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.