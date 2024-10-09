Country Trust Bank Decreases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,949 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $31,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Fortinet stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

