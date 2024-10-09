Maverick Protocol Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $72.47 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00256937 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,832,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 428,832,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.17669642 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,371,561.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.