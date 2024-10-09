Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,025 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock worth $649,330,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.45 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

