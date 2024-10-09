Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 275742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

