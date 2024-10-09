Vida Ventures Advisors LLC Invests $31.17 Million in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,028,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,169,000. Tectonic Therapeutic accounts for 22.5% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth approximately $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,099,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic ( NASDAQ:TECX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Tectonic Therapeutic news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,422,738.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tectonic Therapeutic Profile

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

