Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $168.07.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

